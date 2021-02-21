Leonard Fournette Reveals Tom Brady’s Daily Text Message To Bucs

Tom Brady didn’t just lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win this past season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion willed it into existence.

According to multiple Buccaneers players, Brady consistently texted his teammates about the Super Bowl and how they were going to win it.

“He was texting us a lot of clips, lots and lots of film on what to expect on certain down and distances,” Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans said on Michael Irvin’s podcast. “And he does that all the time, but just in the playoffs and especially this game, he went above and beyond.”

Evans isn’t the only notable Buccaneers player to talk about Brady’s text messages.

Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette said on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take podcast that Brady texted the team daily at 5:30 a.m. about the Super Bowl.

Lenny says TB12 texted the team that they would win the Super Bowl at 5:30 a.m. daily 🐐 (via @PardonMyTake) pic.twitter.com/yN8DFhELhQ — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 21, 2021

Now that is a man determined to add another championship. And, of course, that is exactly what Brady and the Buccaneers did.

Will Brady be able to add Super Bowl No. 8 next season?

No one should be counting the Buccaneers out at this point.