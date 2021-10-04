Leonard Fournette Reveals What Tom Brady Said Before Game

Of course, Tom Brady couldn’t block out all the outside chatter, but the legendary quarterback was only focused on one thing last night, according to teammate Leonard Fournette.

After Tampa Bay’s 19-17 win over the Patriots in Brady’s return to New England, Fournette spoke with the NBC studio crew and revealed that Brady made it clear to his teammates that last night’s game was not about him.

What Brady told his teammates, Fournette said, was that leaving Foxboro with a W was the only major goal.

“He just wanted to win,” Fournette told Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth. “He made that message clear to us: It’s not about him, it’s not about the Patriots. It’s about us winning.”

Tampa Bay did win, even if Brady did not have one of his best performances. The seven-time Super Bowl champion finished just 22-of-43 passing for 269 yards and no touchdowns, though he did have a potential fourth quarter scoring pass go through the hands of Antonio Brown.

Through four games, Brady leads the NFL in completions (119), attempts (184) and passing yards (1,356). He’s also thrown 10 touchdowns against just two interceptions.

[ NESN ]