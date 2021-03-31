Earlier this month, football fans learned that running back Leonard Fournette will return to Tampa Bay for a chance to run it back in 2021.

On Wednesday morning, the Buccaneers franchise officially announced the re-signing of their talented running back. Not long after that, Fournette met with reporters to discuss his reason for returning.

“It was a difficult process – I just wanted to come back and enjoy myself,” Fournette said, via 95.3 WDAE. “Instead of being the new face I came back to the team I enjoyed my process with.”

With his contract out of the way, he’s now campaigning for one of his teammates to get a new deal. Antonio Brown is one of the only players who won a title with the Buccaneers that the team hasn’t re-signed yet.

Here’s what he said about playing alongside Brown, via Pro Football Talk:

“I hope he comes back,” Fournette said. “Guys like that, you need around. He’s just I think misunderstood, a lot. I didn’t know too much about AB before we played with each other, but he’s a great guy to be around and I hope he comes back.”

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said the team has an offer on the table for Brown. However, the free agent wide receiver appears to be testing the market.

We’ll have to wait and see if he comes back to Tampa for another year.