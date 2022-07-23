Leonard Fournette's Trainer Has Telling Admission On His Weight Gain

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hands the ball off to Leonard Fournette #7 against the New England Patriots during the first quarter in the game at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

It was recently reported that Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette weighed 260 pounds at mandatory minicamp. The team's coaching staff obviously wasn't thrilled about that.

Fournette's trainer, Jordan Bush, has been working with the talented running back since minicamp.

During an interview with Greg Auman of The Athletic, Bush admit that Fournette showed up to minicamp heavier than the Buccaneers anticipated.

On the bright side, it sounds like Fournette is putting in the necessary work to make sure he's ready for Week 1.

“Honestly, he did return to us a little bit bigger than we wanted,” Bush said. “He was also in the sauna every day, getting extra cardio every single day. We called it ‘fat camp,’ just to mess around with him, but he was doing that type of stuff every single day. We could see the weight coming off.”

Fournette recently called out his critics, tweeting, "They wouldn’t have the same energy in your face so why entertain them…… See y’all September 11."

In 2021, Fournette had 812 yards and eight touchdowns on 180 carries. He also played a role in the passing game, hauling in 69 passes for 454 yards.

Fournette received a three-year, $21 million deal from the Buccaneers in the offseason. It's imperative that he gets back to his normal playing weight so he can validate that contract.