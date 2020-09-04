Leonard Fournette quickly found a new home in the NFL once he cleared waivers. Although he hasn’t played a game yet for Tampa Bay, the LSU product seems very pleased with his decision to join forces with Tom Brady.

No team has made more headlines this offseason than Tampa Bay. From signing Tom Brady, to acquiring Rob Gronkowski in a trade with New England, it’s been a busy year for Bruce Arians and Jason Licht.

Tampa Bay already had a plethora of serviceable options in its backfield for the 2020 season, but the front office didn’t want to pass up on the chance to add Fournette.

While it might take a little bit of time for Fournette to learn Arians’ playbook, the former No. 4 overall pick is already on the same page with his new quarterback. He shared his thoughts on Twitter, posting “Hey guys quick update met a new friend @TomBrady and also have a great coach @BruceArians.”

Last season, Fournette had 1,152 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He also had a career-high 76 receptions for the Jaguars.

Fournette has been a workhorse back his entire career, but he’ll most likely share the workload in Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers also have Ronald Jones, LeSean McCoy and Ke’Shawn Vaughn on their roster. Arians has stated multiple times that Jones will see a lot of snaps this season.

With so many weapons in Tampa Bay, it’s imperative that Fournette makes the most out of his touches.