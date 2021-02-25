LeSean McCoy Describes The Ideal Free Agency Landing Spot

LeSean McCoy didn’t see the field much for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. But he’s determined to play a 13th NFL season. But with Tampa seemingly not an option for 2021, he has an idea of where he wants to go next.

Appearing on Good Morning Football today, McCoy said that he wants to play for either a contender or for a team with “some young guys”. But he made it very clear that he still has “some more highlights to give out.”

“The only thing is it has to be the right team,” McCoy said, via LehighValleyLive.com. “I can’t go from two Super Bowls to playing with (Bruce Arians), Andy Reid, Tom Brady, and (Patrick) Mahomes to not even having a team that’s competing. I’m still a competitor. To bring me back, I have to play for a team that is a contender, or with some young guys I could help out. I still want to be effective and get a shot to play and showcase my talent. I still have some more highlights to give out.”

LeSean McCoy made the Pro Bowl six times in his first nine NFL seasons between the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills. He was named to the 2010s All-Decade Team and has led the league in both rushing yards and touchdowns.

"If @TomBrady says, go walk on water you won't drown, I'll believe him."@CutonDime25 talks about the similarities and differences between playing with Brady and Mahomes. pic.twitter.com/6N9GXiFQpK — GMFB (@gmfb) February 25, 2021

But postseason success eluded LeSean McCoy until he joined the Chiefs on a one-year deal in 2019. He was a change of pace back for the Chiefs during their Super Bowl run, and did the same thing for the Bucs in 2020.

No player has ever won three straight Super Bowls with three different teams. But McCoy seems determined to be the first.

Where do you think would be the best destination for McCoy this offseason?