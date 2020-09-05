LeSean McCoy Names The Best QB He’s Played With

LeSean McCoy has played with a handful of great quarterbacks over the course of his prolific career, but there’s one in particular that stands out from the rest of the group.

McCoy began his professional career in Philadelphia, where he had the chance to play alongside Donovan McNabb and Michael Vick. He has also had the privilege of teaming up with Patrick Mahomes, who is currently on pace to be one of the greatest players in NFL history.

This year, McCoy is teammates with the most accomplished quarterback in the league in Tom Brady. Even though Brady and McCoy haven’t played a single snap together yet, the versatile tailback is confident in the veteran signal-caller.

When asked who’s the best quarterback you’ve played with so far, McCoy surprisingly gave his vote to Brady.

“I haven’t played with Tom Brady yet, but it would be Tom Brady for sure,” McCoy said. “Brady would be number one obviously, even though we haven’t played a game. It would go Brady, Mahomes, and then Mike Vick and Donovan McNabb.”

Brady and McCoy appear to have a strong relationship on the field. That could be why Tampa Bay chose to keep McCoy over Dare Ogunbowale.

The Buccaneers have an excellent roster on paper. Whether or not that team will shine on Sundays is still undetermined.

McCoy will make his debut for Tampa Bay on Sept. 13 against New Orleans.

