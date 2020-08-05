LeSean McCoy Reveals What Players Have ‘Whispered’ About Tom Brady

Father Time has been undefeated when it comes to sports, but Tom Brady is giving him quite a run for his money. The six-time Super Bowl champion is 43 years old and plans on playing at least two more seasons.

Brady made a tough decision this offseason to leave the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Whether or not that move will work out in his favor has yet to be seen.

Since training camp has officially begun for all 32 NFL teams, we’re now starting to hear some chatter about the way Brady looks heading into this season. Luckily for Tampa Bay, it sounds like the future Hall of Famer can still play at a high level.

LeSean McCoy revealed that multiple players on the Buccaneers have been whispering about Brady looking good on the field. It has several players wondering how long Brady can keep this up.

Here’s what McCoy had to say about Brady, via New York Post:

“He looked real good,” McCoy said. “As he was throwing the ball, I heard a couple of guys whisper, ‘Dang, how many years do you think he’ll play?’ That’s how good he looked. Seriously.”

McCoy signed with the Buccaneers last week. We’d have to imagine the allure of playing alongside Brady helped him make that decision.

Tampa Bay hasn’t made the playoffs since 2007, but that may change now that Brady is on board.

We’ll see if Brady can take the Buccaneers to new heights this fall.