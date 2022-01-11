LeSean McCoy Reveals What Tom Brady Said About Drew Brees

Earlier this week, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back LeSean McCoy was telling stories about his time with the team.

It came time to talk about Tom Brady and McCoy had an incredible story about Brady’s final game against Drew Brees. After Tampa Bay took down New Orleans in the playoffs, Brady and Brees were spotted throwing the ball with Brees’ kids.

“Another one right? This is a funny one,” McCoy said about Brady and Brees. “We were playing the Saints, don’t kill my, Tom. This is a funny one, right? So they beat us twice that year. Beat the s*** out of us. They sweep us and then we meet in the playoffs. Everyone knows Drew Brees is retiring cause he wasn’t the same, arm wasn’t the same. We beat ’em.”

But Brady took a different tone once he got to the locker room.

“Tom is out there throwing with Brees’ kids. Kissing babies,” McCoy continued. “We get back to the locker room, Tom goes, ‘I got his ass! Let’s go! Sit his ass down!’ We were all like, ‘ohhhh!’”

Tom Brady never talks down about his opponent in front of the cameras. However, he’s known to get fired up when the cameras aren’t on – like he did here.