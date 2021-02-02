LeSean McCoy Shares Honest Admission About His NFL Future

For the second year in a row, LeSean McCoy has a chance to win a Lombardi Trophy. Despite not receiving many reps this season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the veteran running back has played an integral role in the locker room.

McCoy won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs last season, albeit he didn’t actually participate in the game. He thought he would reunite with the Philadelphia Eagles this past offseason, but they weren’t that aggressive in pursuing him.

The Buccaneers, meanwhile, made it clear they wanted McCoy on their roster. Besides, it’s hard to pass up the opportunity to join forces with Tom Brady.

While there still might be some gas left in the tank for McCoy, there’s a real possibility that he’ll retire after this weekend.

During his media session on Tuesday, McCoy discussed his future plans in the NFL. Additionally, he revealed which team he wants to retire with.

“If I get two championships, with my resume, it might be over,” McCoy said, via NJ.com. “But you never know. When I retire, I definitely want to retire an Eagle. That’s always a dream.”

McCoy, 33, doesn’t have much else to play for at this juncture of his career besides Super Bowl rings. He’s a six-time Pro Bowl running back and is regarded as one of the best players of his generation.

Suiting up for the Eagles this season would’ve been fun for McCoy, but he did admit that Tampa Bay provided him the best chance to win.

“It just made sense. I thought it was my best chance to get to a Super Bowl.”

McCoy will get that chance this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.