LeSean McCoy Sums Up His Mindset With NFL Future

On Thursday afternoon, free agent running back LeSean McCoy opened up on his NFL future.

The veteran running back suggested he might come back and play during the 2021 season, but it has to be the perfect fit. He’s not worried about further cementing his legacy if it’s not the “right team.”

“If it’s not the right team, I’m going to retire,” he said earlier this afternoon via 610 Sports. “Had a nice run at it. Hopefully I get a gold jacket.”

Speaking of the latter, McCoy made it pretty clear he thinks he belongs in the Hall of Fame. After racking up statistics earlier in his career, the former Pitt standout has won back-to-back Super Bowls.

Here’s more from McCoy:

“I got stats. I got two championships,” said McCoy, arguing for his inclusion in Canton. “A lot of these dudes have three or four good years and they make them the greatest. I’ve been the best in my decade-plus. Everybody can’t say that.”

McCoy found immediate success in the NFL, making the Pro Bowl six times in his first nine NFL seasons between the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills.

He was named to the 2010s All-Decade Team and has led the league in both rushing yards and touchdowns.

After taking his lumps with the Eagles and Bills not finding playoff success, McCoy will walk away from the game with at least two rings.