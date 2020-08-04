LeSean McCoy Sums Up What Tom Brady Is Like At 43

LeSean McCoy is on a pretty good run with quarterbacks. He spent last season playing with Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City and now moves on to Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.

The man they call Shady is just the latest addition to Bucs’ seemingly loaded offensive roster. At 32, his best days are behind him, but there’s hope that McCoy can bring veteran leadership and multi-purpose production to the Tampa Bay running back corps.

While McCoy has watched and competed against Tom Brady for years, he’s only been working with the legendary quarterback for a couple of days. Still, that left more than enough time for Brady to leave a strong first impression.

This afternoon, McCoy told reporters that Brady, who turned 43 on Monday, is “like a coach with a helmet on.”

"He's like a coach with a helmet on," McCoy says of Tom Brady still playing at age 43. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 4, 2020

Of course, the Bucs are hoping Brady’s intelligence and two decades of NFL experience pay huge dividends this year. Brady has a bevy of weapons to distribute the ball to, more than he had the last several seasons with the New England Patriots.

We won’t have any preseason games for Brady to build chemistry with his new teammates, but the early reports out of Tampa are good.

We’ll see how good starting September 13 against the New Orleans Saints.