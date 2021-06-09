LeSean McCoy Shares What Tom Brady Is Saying At Practice

Even after more than 20 NFL seasons and seven Super Bowl rings, Tom Brady has not stopped trying to improve his game.

However, no matter how hard Brady works, one area that he’ll never be elite is athleticism. Brady was slow when he came into the league and at 43, he’s mot getting any faster.

Or is he? Brady at least jokes with his teammates that he’s faster than ever, according to Tampa Bay running back LeSean McCoy.

On the “The Adam Lefkoe Show,” McCoy shared how Brady pokes fun at himself by discussing his speed, or lack thereof.

It’s not just with teammates where Brady jokes about being faster. After winning the Super Bowl in February, he deadpanned that speed was the area of his game he wanted to work on this offseason.

“I’m going to work on my speed,” Brady said at the time. “I see those guys running around. I’ve got to make a few of those plays.”

Somehow we doubt that he actually did that. Brady has hurt defenses from the pocket his entire career, and there’s no reason for him to change that now entering Year 22.