Le’Veon Bell Has Honest Admission About Considering Retirement

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made headlines with their latest signing, adding veteran running back Le’Veon Bell to their active roster.

Bell spent time on the Baltimore Ravens this season, rushing for 83 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries. Before that, he spent the 2020 season with the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs.

Speaking to the media this Wednesday afternoon, Bell admit that he actually thought about retiring and starting his career as a boxer. Once the Buccaneers called him, the All-Pro decided to stick with football.

“I’m not going to lie, I got to the point where I had thought about calling it quits,” Bell said. “It got to the fact where I felt like it wasn’t working out for me. This was literally the only spot that made me want to play football.”

Le’Veon Bell talks here about just how close he was to retirement. He was ready to focus solely on boxing. “This was literally the only spot that made me want to play football.” pic.twitter.com/mdZvCRrSax — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) December 22, 2021

It certainly seems like Bell’s best days in the NFL are behind him. Nonetheless, he’ll have a golden opportunity to shine in Tampa.

The Buccaneers are expected to be without Leonard Fournette and Giovani Bernard for the rest of the regular season. With them out for the foreseeable future, Bell could receive some playing time this Sunday against the Panthers.

While it’s highly unlikely that Bell returns to his 2017 form, there’s a chance he still has some gas left in the tank.