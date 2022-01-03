Le’Veon Bell Makes His Opinion On Antonio Brown Very Clear

At one point in time, the Antonio Brown-LeVeon Bell WR-RB duo was perhaps the best in the NFL. Oh, how the mighty have fallen.

Brown infamously stormed off the field at MetLife Stadium during the Bucs-Jets game on Sunday afternoon. It was yet another ugly scene from the former superstar wideout. And now, his stint with the Buccaneers is effectively over.

Bell knows Brown almost better than anyone. They were teammates in Pittsburgh and, up until yesterday afternoon, Tampa Bay.

The 29-year-old running back voiced his support for Brown following the Buccaneers’ comeback win over the Jets on Sunday.

“I found out when we got into the locker room after the game, I instantly sent him a text real quick, he texted me back,” Bell said, via Pro Football Talk. “He’s still one of my closest friends. You won’t hear me talking bad about AB at all. Things happen, but he’s one of my closest friends that I’ve been around, close teammates. Overall good person. Obviously some bad decision-making sometimes, but he’s human, he’s not perfect, and we’ll continue to move on without him and keep moving forward.”

Even Tom Brady himself backed Antonio Brown after the incident, asking everyone to extend help to the former Buccaneers wide receiver.

“That’s obviously a difficult situation. I think we all want him to … I think everybody should find, hopefully, do what they can to help him in ways he really needs it. We all love him, we all care about him deeply. We want to see him be at his best and unfortunately it won’t be with our team,” Brady said, via Fox News.

It’s plausible we’ve seen the last of Antonio Brown in the NFL. Perhaps that’s for the best given the circumstances.

Bell, Brady and the Bucs, meanwhile, will take on the Carolina Panthers this Sunday.