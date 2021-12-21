Le’Veon Bell Reportedly Signing With New NFL Team

Le’Veon Bell is back in the NFL after being released by the Ravens last month.

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Bell will be signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sources: The #Bucs are signing RB Le’Veon Bell, pending physical. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 21, 2021

Bell will be reunited with his former teammate Antonio Brown as they were on the Pittsburgh Steelers for numerous years.

He only suited up for a couple of Ravens games this year and finished with 83 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries.

Before that, Bell spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2020 season and got all the way to the Super Bowl before losing to the Bucs. He finished with 254 yards and two touchdowns on 63 carries.

Bell was also with the Jets for a year and a half before being cut. His best season with them came in 2019 when he finished with 789 yards and three touchdowns on 245 carries.

This move by the Bucs is to shore up depth at the position due to the injury of starter Leonard Fournette.

Fournette injured his hamstring on Sunday night against the Saints and will likely be placed on injured reserve.

Buccaneers now are “likely” to place RB Leonard Fournette on injured reserve with the hamstring injury that left him on crutches Sunday night, per a league source. He then would miss rest of regular season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 21, 2021

Tampa’s next game will be against Carolina on Dec. 26 at 1 p.m. ET.