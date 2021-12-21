The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Le’Veon Bell Reportedly Signing With New NFL Team

Baltimore Ravens running back Le'Veon Bell celebrates after a play.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 07: Le'Veon Bell #17 of the Baltimore Ravens tosses the ball to umpire Undrey Wash #96 during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at M&T Bank Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Le’Veon Bell is back in the NFL after being released by the Ravens last month.

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Bell will be signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bell will be reunited with his former teammate Antonio Brown as they were on the Pittsburgh Steelers for numerous years.

He only suited up for a couple of Ravens games this year and finished with 83 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries.

Before that, Bell spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2020 season and got all the way to the Super Bowl before losing to the Bucs. He finished with 254 yards and two touchdowns on 63 carries.

Bell was also with the Jets for a year and a half before being cut. His best season with them came in 2019 when he finished with 789 yards and three touchdowns on 245 carries.

This move by the Bucs is to shore up depth at the position due to the injury of starter Leonard Fournette.

Fournette injured his hamstring on Sunday night against the Saints and will likely be placed on injured reserve.

Tampa’s next game will be against Carolina on Dec. 26 at 1 p.m. ET.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.