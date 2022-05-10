NFL Rookie Claims The Buccaneers Weren't Honest With Him

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers leads his team onto the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

With the 32nd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings selected Georgia safety Lewis Cine. While he's certainly optimistic about his future, the former All-SEC performer revealed that he thought he'd end up elsewhere.

During an appearance on The Richard Sherman Podcast, Cine said the team with the No. 27 overall pick said he'd be the selection at that spot if he was still on the board.

Well, Cine was still on the board at that time, but that team decided to move out of the first round entirely.

“I had a team at No. 27, they know who they are,” Cine said. “I don't have to say no names. It was at 27. The whole process, [they said] 'If you're there, we're gonna pick you.’ They move down to the second round. I’m like 'Damn, they just did me so dirty.' And then at this point I'm like, 'You know, if I don’t go today, it is what it is.' I went to lay down and then I received the call and I was like, thank God I just got picked.”

Even though Cine didn't mention any names, it's not hard to figure out which team he was talking about.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers owned the 27th pick before making a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Buccaneers ultimately traded back to pick No. 33 and selected Logan Hall from Houston.

The Vikings aren't slated to face the Buccaneers this season. If they end up meeting in the playoffs, Cine will definitely have a chip on his shoulder.