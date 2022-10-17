Longtime NFL Veteran Was Bothered By Tom Brady's Decision

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers calls a play against the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter in the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Tom Brady was away from the Bucs on Friday to attend Robert Kraft's wedding in New York. The quarterback traveled on his own to meet his teammates in Pittsburgh.

The decision to do so--and reportedly miss Saturday walk-through as a result--didn't sit well with former longtime NFL offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth.

"I'm going to be honest. It's probably not a fun take to say, but to me it bothered me," Whitworth said on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" Monday. "It bothered me because that's how I look up to Tom Brady...That's a pivotal day to get ready and prepare."

Whitworth's words carry weight. He's a 16-year vet, a four-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion with a valuable perspective on life in the NFL.

When asked by reporters following Sunday's loss to the Steelers if Brady's absence affected the team, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles tried to downplay the matter.

"No, he didn’t miss anything,” Bowles said, via NESN. "He had a full week of practice.”

Brady was one of several current NFL players to attend Kraft's wedding in Manhattan Friday night. Multiple New England Patriots players made the trip, though their head coach Bill Belichick declined to go.