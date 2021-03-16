Longtime Patriots Player Linked To Tampa Bay In Free Agency

Through just over 24 hours of NFL free agency no team has spent more money than the New England Patriots.

Bill Belichick and company came out of the gates swinging with a lucrative contract for former Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith. Just a day later, the team made another splash by signing Hunter Henry to a three-year deal, worth up to $37.5 million.

New England was in desperate need of offensive weapons heading into the 2021 season. While the team has done well in adding to the offense, the Patriots are set to lose one of their key playmakers.

Longtime Patriots running back James White is one of the most versatile players on the open market. Several teams have reportedly expressed interest in White, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bucs have interest in re-uniting Tom Brady and James White.

There are several teams inquiring about Patriots' free-agent RB James White, including…the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

It’s a connection many made during the 2020 season when Buccaneers running backs were struggling to catch the ball. Both Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones struggled with drops before the playoffs kicked off.

That led some to suggest White would be the perfect edition to the Buccaneers backfield for the 2021 season.

Tom Brady already has a bevy of weapons at his disposal, but adding White would give the Tampa Bay offense another wrinkle.

Will James White and Tom Brady play on the same team again?