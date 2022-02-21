Look: Antonio Brown Deleted His Latest Bucs Accusation

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown might have thought he’d win some new allies with his latest accusation against his former team. But judging by his actions, he realizes how much his plan blew up in his face.

Earlier today, Brown took to Instagram to post an X-ray of his injured ankle which he appeared to assert was from after the Jets game (where he left MetLife Stadium in dramatic fashion). He has since taken that post down.

Why would Brown take down a post that could help his case in potential litigation against the Bucs? Because they weren’t what he appeared to say they were. A closer examination at the dates printed on the x-rays show that they were taken in October – months before the Jets game.

Brown has also claimed that the Bucs effectively forced him to play hurt. But in this post, he complains that Brady wasn’t targeting him even though he was volunteering to play through pain.

All of this points to a completely botched attempt to win some points with the general public.

Date aligns w/ the day after a Thursday-nighter vs. the Eagles, when he suffered an ankle sprain. It definitely isn’t “after the Jets game”. Also, AB claimed he wasn’t complaining about targets vs. Jets. But he does here, & Mike Evans also confirmed he also did during the blowup. https://t.co/A28L3cvEPN — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) February 21, 2022

It seems unlikely that Antonio Brown posted an x-ray photo from the wrong date accidentally. The angle of the camera shot shows him working hard to keep the top right section as far from the focus as possible.

Then again, if he wanted to obscure the date, he could have just cropped that section out entirely.

Brown is clearly trying to do everything he can to get one over on the team he feels screwed him over. We’ll find out in the coming months whether that causes the 31 other teams to dismiss him as a potential target.