Look: Antonio Brown Had Telling Outfit At First Press Conference

Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown showed up for today’s press conference wearing a hat representing his current roommate’s personal apparel line.

That roommate? Tom Brady. Brady is letting Brown shack up at his family’s house in Tampa as his new teammate settles into the area.

It looks like he’s also given AB some TB12 gear, including the hat the wideout was wearing in today’s Zoom session with the media.

Check it out.

Antonio Brown with the TB12 hat. pic.twitter.com/mrS0NhPpHI — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 4, 2020

It is no secret that Brown and Brady are close. The controversial receiver told reporters today that the two have similar football backstories, which might explain why Brady has so much trust in Brown.

After all, he’s letting him live with his family, which is something Brady also did briefly when the two played for the New England Patriots.

“He’s just getting settled and l know he’s looking for places,” Brady said Monday night’s win over the New York Giants. “It’s nice to have him around. It’s a big transition for him moving across the state not knowing anyone. I’m just trying to be a good teammate and help somebody out.”

Brown, Brady and the rest of the Buccaneers will host the New Orleans Saints Sunday night in a battle for first-place in the NFC South.