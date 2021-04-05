Look: Antonio Brown Has Blunt Message For Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers worked harder than most title-winning teams in recent memory to keep every player from their Super Bowl run together. But one notable omission, wide receiver Antonio Brown, feels snubbed by the Buccaneers.

In a recent Instagram post, the Buccaneers boasted that they were the first team since 1977 to bring all 22 of their Super Bowl starters back for a title defense year. But the very first comment that you can see on the post comes from Antonio Brown himself.

“Sign @ab,” Brown replied bluntly. And he’s far from the only person who feels that way.

Dozens of comments in response to the Buccaneers’ tweet are pointing out that Antonio Brown is missing from the list. The Buccaneers have not signed the six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver to a contract, and may not for the foreseeable future (if at all).

Antonio Brown joined the Buccaneers in the middle of the 2020 season after serving an eight-game suspension for violating the personal conduct policy. He finished the regular season with 45 receptions for 483 yards and four touchdowns.

But Brown made a much bigger impact in the postseason. In three playoff games, Brown had eight receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns. One of those touchdowns came in Super Bowl LV, sealing the win for the Bucs.

It’s hard to tell if Brown is trying to get signed by any other team. Judging by how he’s calling out the Bucs like this, it’s possible that he’s going all in with them.

Will Antonio Brown play for the Buccaneers in 2021?