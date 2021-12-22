Look: Antonio Brown Has Message For New Teammate Le’Veon Bell

Not long ago, Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell terrorized opposing defenses as members of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now in 2021, after three years apart, the two veterans are reuniting.

Brown and Bell will link back up in Tampa Bay after the Buccaneers reportedly signed Bell out of free agency this week. The veteran ballcarrier has bounced around since leaving Pittsburgh in 2018 and will now try to find some stability with the defending Super Bowl champions.

Brown himself is also planning a return to action after missing the last three games with a suspension. And it sounds like he’s eager to play alongside his former teammate.

The Buccaneers wide receiver took to Twitter on Wednesday to give his reaction to Bell’s signing.

Suffice it to say, he’s excited.

Bell’s return to the NFL is fairly remarkable considering the Baltimore Ravens released him last month and a number of teams opted take a pass on him. The 29-year-old admitted that he’d pretty much given up on trying to get back into football until the Buccaneers gave him a call.

“This was like literally the only spot that I felt like made me want to play football and go out there and be excited to play,” Bell said in a press conference Wednesday. “This was like literally the only place that could have called me and got me to really go play. I was gonna start boxing and focusing on boxing.”

Bell might not be the same back he was when he played alongside Brown on the Steelers, but it’s possible that he could give the Buccaneers offense a boost heading into the playoffs. With Leonard Fournette out for the next three games, the three-time Pro Bowler could be called upon as soon as this weekend.

Bell and Brown will both look to return by Sunday, when the Buccaneers are scheduled to take on the Carolina Panthers.