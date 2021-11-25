Look: Antonio Brown Has New Message For Bucs Fans

For the past few weeks, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been without the services of star wide receiver Antonio Brown.

The veteran wide receiver has been dealing with a nagging ankle issue that has seen him miss the last four games. However, Tom Brady might be getting one of his favorite targets back soon.

Brown took to social media on Thursday morning with a message that could have been received a few different ways. He used a line from his song “Whole Lotta Money” that had fans wondering if it was for his former chef – who alleged Brown owes him $10,000.

“Crazy what that money do. It change the people who bring up under you,” the lyrics go.

Here’s the post.

Crazy what that money do, It change the people who bring up under you 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/pQEF6l2Ra6 — AB (@AB84) November 25, 2021

While there are some off-field matters in Brown’s life to worry about, it sounds like the football part is coming back soon. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said Brown might be able to return next week.

“I’ve got my fingers crossed for hopefully next week against [Atlanta],” Arians told SiriusXM NFL Radio, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

“He’s moving around a lot better. He’s able to put more weight on the heel and bounce around on it some. So we got our fingers crossed maybe we get him back out next week.”

Tampa Bay faces off against the Indianapolis Colts this weekend.