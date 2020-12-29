Look: Antonio Brown Posts 1-Word Message With Tom Brady

Antonio Brown is fortunate to still be able to play professional football. Tom Brady is a major reason he has that opportunity.

With Brown facing legal issues and out of the league earlier this fall, Brady was a major reason for Tampa Bay’s decision to sign the talented, but troubled wide receiver. Bruce Arians may not admit it, but it is the case.

Brady also allowed Brown to live with him and his family so he could keep an eye on the seven-time Pro Bowler and make sure he was doing what he needed to do. Thus far, all of this has paid off.

Brown’s production has been increasing–he’s caught a touchdown in each of the last two games–and he’s keeping his nose clean. Without Brady, it almost definitely wouldn’t be possible.

Perhaps that’s why Brown posted a picture of the pair on Instagram today with a simple, one-word caption: “Grateful.”

Brown should be grateful for this third chance to play in the NFL. The next few weeks will determine how it plays out, at least for this season.

The Buccaneers are locked into a Wild Card berth, and now must wait to see who they will play in the first round of the NFC playoffs.

Most likely, it will be the winner of the NFC East, so one of the Giants, Cowboys and Washington.