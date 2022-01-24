Look: Antonio Brown’s Reaction To Bucs Loss Is Going Viral

Not surprisingly, Antonio Brown seems to have enjoyed his former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, losing in the NFC playoffs today.

Brown’s tenure with the Bucs came to an unceremonious end following a Week 17 win over the New York Jets. During the game, Brown stripped off his jersey and pads and left the field following a sideline dispute.

In the aftermath of this afternoon’s Rams victory over Tampa Bay, someone created a meme featuring a photo of a shirtless Brown gesturing to the crowd at MetLife Stadium as he heads to the locker room. In the edited photo, he is carrying a sign that says “Bucs eliminated.”

Of course, Brown shared this picture roughly 90 minutes after the Bucs fell to Los Angeles.

While Brown’s tenure in Tampa is obviously finished, he has been adamant about wanting to continue his playing career.

Earlier this week, the seven-time Pro Bowler claimed he had spoken with multiple NFL teams interested in his services. Guess we’ll find out if that was true or not based on how the offseason unfolds for Brown.