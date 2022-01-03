Look: Antonio Brown Reveals Why He Left Sunday’s Game

Former Bucs receiver Antonio Brown has revealed why he left Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Brown posted a photo to his Instagram story with the caption of “I knew the game was still going I left cause I’m super gremlin.”

“I knew the game was still going I left cause I’m super gremlin.” pic.twitter.com/KMzoSvVpLT — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) January 3, 2022

It’s a few play-on-words but it sounds like the true reason was due to a disagreement with the coaching staff.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Brown was told to go back into the game in the third quarter by Bruce Arians and he told him no. After that, Brown got into it with members of the team before taking off his uniform and throwing his jersey into the crowd.

He then walked off the field and was cut from the team after the game.

Tampa Bay ended up coming back to win the game with less than 30 seconds remaining. Quarterback Tom Brady hit Cyril Grayson for the game-winning touchdown to get the Bucs to a 12-4 record.

As for Brown, it’s unknown what’s next for him at this stage of his career after burning bridges with another team.