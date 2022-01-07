Look: Antonio Brown Went Unclaimed On Waivers, Officially Free Agent

On Thursday the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally did what Bruce Arians pledged they’d do on Sunday and cut Antonio Brown. But he immediately hit the waiver wire… and found no suitors.

According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, Brown went unclaimed on waivers today. As a result, he is now an unrestricted free agent.

But given his actions at MetLife Stadium this past Sunday, it seems highly unlikely that any team would pick him up. And that was before some of the revelations of the past few days have come out.

Brown is alleged to have committed a major health protocol violation by sneaking a woman into his hotel this past Saturday. Today, he did a podcast interview where he basically tore into his now-former team.

It’s very possible that his NFL career is effectively over.

Antonio Brown went unclaimed on waivers and is now a free agent. We’ll see what his football future holds. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 7, 2022

Antonio Brown alleges that he was essentially forced to go into Sunday’s game against the New York Jets while dealing with an injured ankle. When he refused, he got cursed out by Bruce Arians and told he was done with the team.

But Brown’s response to that was beyond the pale. He acted in such an unprofessional manner that most NFL teams would probably avoid him no matter how little he’d be willing to play for.

His Hall of Fame ambitions might be a distant memory too.

2022 could be a very long year for Antonio Brown.