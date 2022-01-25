Look: Antonio Brown Will Appear On ‘Real Sports’ Tonight

Shortly before the playoffs began, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Following an on-field altercation, of which details are still cloudy, Brown took off his pads and walked into the locker room. Just a few days later, the Buccaneers decided to cut the veteran wideout.

In the weeks since his release, Brown has done several media appearances. Over the course of those appearances, the former star attempted to tell his side of the story.

Well, he’ll try to do that once again later tonight. On Tuesday afternoon, “Real Sports” issued a tweet saying Bryant Gumbel interviewed Brown after his release and the show will debut tonight.

“In his first TV interview since being cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bryant Gumbel interviews controversial NFL star Antonio Brown and his lawyer Sean Burstyn,” the show tweeted.

In his first TV interview since being cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bryant Gumbel interviews controversial NFL star Antonio Brown and his lawyer Sean Burstyn. Catch a new episode of #RealSports tonight on @hbomax pic.twitter.com/Cx7IXClj7C — Real Sports (@RealSportsHBO) January 25, 2022

Brown has had plenty to say since his release. Earlier this week, he made it clear he wants to play with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson next.

“Lamar Jackson,” Brown said when asked which quarterback he wants to play with next. “Action Jackson. Let’s give Lamar Jackson his flowers. … Shoutout Lamar Jackson. That’s it. Lamar Jackson is a great quarterback.”

Will another NFL team take a chance on Brown?