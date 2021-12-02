Look: Antonio Brown’s Lawyer Releases A Statement

On Thursday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned they will be without wide receiver Antonio Brown for the next three weeks.

The NFL announced Brown received a three-game suspension, without pay, for misrepresenting his vaccination status. Not long after the NFL’s announcement, Brown’s lawyer, issued a statement.

“Mr. Brown is vaccinated and continues to support the vaccine for any person for whom it is appropriate,” the statement read. “The NFL made its determination and, instead of going through the drawn out and distracting process of challenging the outcome, Mr. Brown wrapped this up promptly and he will make [the] most of this time by treating his ankle injury. Mr. Brown will be motivated, well rested, and in the best shape of his life when he returns in Week 16.”

A statement from lawyer @seanburstyn, who represents Antonio Brown: pic.twitter.com/QruBfEZNBG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 2, 2021

Here’s the NFL’s announcement.

“Tampa Bay’s Antonio Brown and Mike Edwards have each been suspended without pay for the next three games,” the statement read. “Free agent John Franklin III, if signed by a club, is also ineligible to play in the next three games. All three players have accepted the discipline and waived their right of appeal. The suspensions are effective immediately.”

Brown might be vaccinated now, but it appears he may not have been when the 2021 season officially kicked off. Now, he’ll be forced to miss the next three games.

He’ll be eligible to return for Tampa Bay’s game against the Carolina Panthers on December 26.