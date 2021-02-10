Look: Bruce Arians Shares Message Following Super Bowl Parade

Few head coaches in NFL history have visibly had as much fun at a Super Bowl parade as Bruce Arians did with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers today.

But after what the Bucs head coach tweeted this afternoon, it’s easy to see why he was so hyped. Taking to Twitter, Arians revealed that he’s still in disbelief that his Bucs won the Super Bowl.

Arians praised the Bucs for their hard work and thanked everyone in the organization for their contributions. He called on the team to “do it again in LA,” the site of Super Bowl LVI.

“Still can’t believe we are super bowl champs!!” Arians wrote. “We worked hard to get here, and we did it!! Beyond proud of these players, coaches and the whole @buccaneers organization! Let’s do it again in LA! #ChampaBay #GoBucs”

While Arians clearly had some fun today, he didn’t come close to topping Tom Brady in the enjoyment category.

Winning Super Bowl LV was a tremendous achievement for Arians, who is still going strong at 68 years old.

Arians didn’t get his first head coaching job until an interim role with the Colts in 2012. He parlayed his success in Indy into five superb years with the Arizona Cardinals before stepping down after the 2017 season.

After a year out of football, Arians returned to the NFL in 2019 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He went just 7-9 with Jameis Winston under center, but upgraded at QB tremendously by bringing on Tom Brady.

The results speak for themselves.

Bruce Arians now ranks among the elite coaches in NFL history. And he’s ready for another run.