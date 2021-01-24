The Spun

Look: Bucs Fan Dick Vitale Is Very Stressed This Afternoon

A closeup of Dick Vitale wearing a headset.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 11: Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference basketball tournament between the Pepperdine Waves and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bulldogs defeated the Waves 100-74. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans watched their team in the NFC Championship game for the first time since 2002 on Sunday. As a result, many found their nerves at an all-time high.

The Buccaneers managed to appease their fanbase early on in Sunday’s contest, jumping out to a first quarter lead. Tom Brady came out firing on the opening drive of the game and put Tampa Bay up early with a 15-yard touchdown to Mike Evans. The Packers answered back soon after as Aaron Rodgers and Marquez Valdes-Scantling linked up for a 50-yard score.

Tampa Bay quickly snagged the lead right back, finding the end zone less than two minutes later. Leonard took a short handoff and did the rest, spinning away from a pair of defenders and trotting in for a touchdown. After the Packers stalled out in the red zone and kicked a field goal, the Buccaneers led 14-10.

With just a few seconds left in the first half, Brady dialed up some more postseason magic, firing a 39-yard strike to Scotty Miller as time expired for another touchdown. The score gave Tampa Bay a slightly larger cushion, taking an 11-point lead into the halftime locker room.

Noted Buccaneers fan Dick Vitale was among the group still stressed as the first half came to a close. The long-time college basketball analyst shared a picture on Twitter of how he’s coping with the nerves this afternoon. Take a look:

Good of “Dickie V” to keep things light on a stressful afternoon for Bucs fans. With a 21-10 lead and two-score cushion, the Tampa Bay fanbase has to feel pretty good about their chances with just 30 minutes to play.

Tune-in to FOX to catch the 2nd half of the NFC Championship between Vitale’s Buccaneers and the Green Bay Packers.


