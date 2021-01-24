Look: Bucs Fan Dick Vitale Is Very Stressed This Afternoon

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans watched their team in the NFC Championship game for the first time since 2002 on Sunday. As a result, many found their nerves at an all-time high.

The Buccaneers managed to appease their fanbase early on in Sunday’s contest, jumping out to a first quarter lead. Tom Brady came out firing on the opening drive of the game and put Tampa Bay up early with a 15-yard touchdown to Mike Evans. The Packers answered back soon after as Aaron Rodgers and Marquez Valdes-Scantling linked up for a 50-yard score.

Tampa Bay quickly snagged the lead right back, finding the end zone less than two minutes later. Leonard took a short handoff and did the rest, spinning away from a pair of defenders and trotting in for a touchdown. After the Packers stalled out in the red zone and kicked a field goal, the Buccaneers led 14-10.

With just a few seconds left in the first half, Brady dialed up some more postseason magic, firing a 39-yard strike to Scotty Miller as time expired for another touchdown. The score gave Tampa Bay a slightly larger cushion, taking an 11-point lead into the halftime locker room.

Noted Buccaneers fan Dick Vitale was among the group still stressed as the first half came to a close. The long-time college basketball analyst shared a picture on Twitter of how he’s coping with the nerves this afternoon. Take a look:

Every time Rodgers & @packers get the ball I need some Pepto Bismol ! pic.twitter.com/5wnfAkCgcO — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) January 24, 2021

Good of “Dickie V” to keep things light on a stressful afternoon for Bucs fans. With a 21-10 lead and two-score cushion, the Tampa Bay fanbase has to feel pretty good about their chances with just 30 minutes to play.

