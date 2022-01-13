Look: Buccaneers Reveal Their Uniform For Sunday’s Game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host a playoff game at Raymond James Stadium this weekend as they get set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Still a few days away from kickoff, the Bucs gave their fans something to get excited about by revealing what uniforms they’ll be wearing for the contest.

In a video posted from the team’s Twitter account, Tampa Bay revealed that its going with a classic home look. The Bucs will wear white jerseys with red numbers along with pewter pants, accented by red stripes. Tampa will also rock pewter helmets with the team logo.

Take a look:

You know the vibes. 𝙬𝙝𝙞𝙩𝙚 ✖️ 𝙥𝙚𝙬𝙩𝙚𝙧 pic.twitter.com/DQBCAqtlam — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 13, 2022

The Buccaneers (13-4) enter the game fresh off of a confident win over the Carolina Panthers. Although Tampa Bay had had some missteps this season, Tom Brady and co. will enter the playoffs with some momentum.

The Bucs will have to face a tricky opponent in the Eagles. With dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia battled its way to a 9-8 record and won four of its last five.

The last time the Buccaneers played at Raymond James Stadium in the postseason was last year’s Super Bowl. This year, Tampa Bay will hope to kickstart its run to a second straight championship at home.

Buccaneers-Eagles will kickoff on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.