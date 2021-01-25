Look: Bucs Cornerback Fires Back At Michael Thomas

Michael Thomas likes to speak his mind on social media. So, too, does Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis.

The Buccaneers cornerback fired back at the New Orleans Saints wide receiver following the NFC Championship Game on Sunday night.

Tampa Bay defeated New Orleans, 31-26, to advance to the Super Bowl. Thomas was active on social media during the game and appeared to take a shot at Davis for Davante Adams’ touchdown catch.

Thomas, though, is coming off an NFC Divisional Round loss to the Buccaneers in which he failed to catch a pass. So, he doesn’t have much room to talk right now.

Davis fired back at Thomas on social media.

“I bodied you 3 games in a row lil dude in cover 1 goofball ! And ima dawg yo lil ass again next year so you better work on them routes !” the Buccaneers cornerback tweeted.

@Cantguardmike I bodied you 3 games in a row lil dude in cover 1 goofball ! And ima dawg yo lil ass again next year so you better work on them routes ! — C-Murda ™ (@Carlton_Lowkey) January 25, 2021

Point: Davis.

The Buccaneers are now off to the Super Bowl, where they will face the winner of the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.

Thomas and the Saints, meanwhile, will hope to bounce back in 2021.