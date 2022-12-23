Look: Bucs Player Ignored Question From ESPN Reporter This Week

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts as confetti falls after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Last weekend, ESPN reporter Jenna Laine had an usual postgame exchange with Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard.

Laine posted a video of Bernard on Twitter with this caption: "Bucs running back Giovani Bernard didn’t want to talk to the media about what happened on the botched fake punt. Here’s that interaction. Note: As reporters, it is our job to seek clarity on what happened, especially on the most pivotal play of a game."

Speaking to the media Thursday, Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis ignored a question from Laine to address her incident with Bernard.

"There was an incident with Gio Bernard. As a team, we feel as if the people who are supposed to be on our side should be on our side," Davis said. "Because it happened to him, we understand that it could happen to any one of us."

Davis continued, "I don't want to shout nobody out, but it's just a respect thing. I respect you doing your job, you respect me doing my job."

Laine issued an apology on Wednesday night for the way she handled this entire situation.

"Didn't want to post something on here until I 1) I apologized to Giovani Bernard first, personally telling him I am SORRY, which I did and 2) Until I fully understood the missteps I took in postgame Sunday, as I didn't want this to be some hollow apology lacking sincerity," Laine wrote. "Obviously I afforded myself a period of grace that Giovani didn't get to have when asking him to talk postgame. He's a better person than me. For many reasons."

The Buccaneers will try to move past this incident and get a win on Sunday against the Cardinals.