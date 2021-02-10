Look: Bucs Players Wearing Special Tom Brady Shirt Today

On Sunday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the Kansas City Chiefs by a final score of 31-9 en route to hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

For quarterback Tom Brady it was his first Super Bowl win outside of New England – in his very first season away from the Patriots. Brady now has more Super Bowl wins than any other NFL franchise.

Following the win, the Buccaneers announced the team would host a Super Bowl parade. Instead of the usual parade where thousands of people are packed together, though, the team opted for a more socially distance parade.

Hundreds of boats gather for an aquatic Super Bowl parade. While most of the Buccaneers players were split up on different boats, many of them were united in their parade gear.

No, they weren’t wearing their respective jerseys. Instead, the team chose to wear shirts with Tom Brady’s NFL Combine photo on them.

Check it out.

The Bucs are wearing shirts with Brady’s combine photo on them at the parade 😂 (via @Kmint_46) pic.twitter.com/YHohoGnXyn — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 10, 2021

Brady wasn’t the most athletic-looking player to ever show up at the NFL Combine.

We all know the story: Tom Brady slipped in the draft and fell all the way to the sixth round. Thanks in not small part to his rough performance at the combine.

However, he will likely go out at the winningest quarterback to ever step on the field and that’s all that matters.

He’s at seven, but could he get even more?