The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Bucs Players Wearing Special Tom Brady Shirt Today

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 25: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gives a thumbs up in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

On Sunday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the Kansas City Chiefs by a final score of 31-9 en route to hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

For quarterback Tom Brady it was his first Super Bowl win outside of New England – in his very first season away from the Patriots. Brady now has more Super Bowl wins than any other NFL franchise.

Following the win, the Buccaneers announced the team would host a Super Bowl parade. Instead of the usual parade where thousands of people are packed together, though, the team opted for a more socially distance parade.

Hundreds of boats gather for an aquatic Super Bowl parade. While most of the Buccaneers players were split up on different boats, many of them were united in their parade gear.

No, they weren’t wearing their respective jerseys. Instead, the team chose to wear shirts with Tom Brady’s NFL Combine photo on them.

Check it out.

Brady wasn’t the most athletic-looking player to ever show up at the NFL Combine.

We all know the story: Tom Brady slipped in the draft and fell all the way to the sixth round. Thanks in not small part to his rough performance at the combine.

However, he will likely go out at the winningest quarterback to ever step on the field and that’s all that matters.

He’s at seven, but could he get even more?


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.