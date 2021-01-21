Look: Bucs Reveal NFC Championship Game Uniform

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are headed to Lambeau Field for their first NFC Championship Game since 2002. And they’re making sure they’ve got the right uniform for the occasion.

On Thursday, the Bucs revealed which uniform combination they’ll be wearing for the NFC Championship Game. It’ll be white and pewter for Tom Brady and the Bucs.

“White & pewter for Championship Sunday,” the team said, adding a “cold face” emoji. The team also included a brief video to go along with it.

The white and pewter design is one of three new uniforms the Buccaneers released in 2020. Those uniforms are a callback to the “Pewter Power” era that saw them win a Super Bowl in 2002 under Jon Gruden.

But while the 2002 Buccaneers were renown as one of the all-time great defenses, the 2020 Bucs may go down as an elite offense. With Tom Brady breaking just about every Bucs passing record, the team went 11-5 and scored a franchise record 492 points.

But that isn’t to say the Buccaneers defense wasn’t good too. The team finished top 10 in both yards and points allowed for the first time since the Gruden era.

Offense is what got the Bucs through the Washington Football Team in the Wildcard Round. Defense got them through the New Orleans Saints in the Divisional Round.

We’ll see if both units can contribute equally against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game.