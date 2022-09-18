Look: Bucs Star's Comment On Jameis Winston Going Viral

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 23: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints looks to throw a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Poor Jameis Winston. He played today through a lot of pain and then Devin White added some insult to injury.

Interviewed following the Bucs' 20-10 win over the Saints, White said he and his teammates had a feeling Jameis would give them opportunities to take the ball away.

"When Jameis left our team, everybody knows what he did that last year," White said. "We felt like we had a great defense then. He threw 30 picks. We just knew he was going to give us the ball."

Overall, Winston turned the ball over three times on interceptions, with Mike Edwards returning one 68 yards for a game-clinching pick-6.

Jamel Dean had the other two interceptions for the Bucs, who moved to 2-0 on the young season.

Turnover aside, no one can say Winston isn't tough. The former No. 1 overall pick is playing through four fractured vertebrae, wearing extra padding to protect himself.

According to reports, Winston doesn't risk further damage by playing, so he's going to try and continue to tough it out.