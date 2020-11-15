Look: Bucs WR Is Not Happy About Missing Today’s Game

Tampa Bay is in Carolina to take on the Panthers this afternoon in a pivotal NFC South showdown, but not every player made the trip.

Bucs’ electric wide receiver and returner specialist Jaydon Mickens is not in North Carolina today. Tampa Bay placed him on the NFL’s COVID/reserve list. It’s unclear what the specific reason is, but it doesn’t look like it’s a positive test, at least based on Mickens’ reaction.

The Bucs wide receiver is clearly upset about being placed on the reserve list, according to his latest Instagram post.

“I ain’t hurt,” Mickens said on Instagram, via ESPN’s Jenna Laine. “Ain’t nothing wrong with me…But if you don’t understand why I ain’t playing, just go look it up. It’s some bullish—. But look, we about to go in here and win this game…”

Mickens might be angry, but the rules and protocols are in place for a reason. The league is simply trying to reduce the risk of any team-wide outbreaks in the midst of a pandemic.

.@JaydonMickens, placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, posted this on Instagram. “I ain’t hurt. Ain’t nothing wrong with me…But if you don’t understand why I ain’t playing, just go look it up. It’s some bullish—. But look, we about to go in here and win this game…” pic.twitter.com/kfQ8aNKUdE — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) November 15, 2020

To put it simply, this isn’t a good look for Jaydon Mickens and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Players can get frustrated by not playing all they want. But becoming frustrated because of the NFL’s health and safety protocols is clearly because a lack of understanding. Mickens definitely needs a refresher on the details and reasoning of the NFL’s protocol.

The Bucs will have to adjust without Mickens, especially on special teams, when they take on the Panthers this afternoon.