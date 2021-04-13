Look: Bucs WR Scotty Miller Got Married This Offseason

Receiver Scotty Miller has had an eventful year. He first helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win a Super Bowl in February. He then tied the knot and got married.

Miller, of course, was one of Tampa Bay’s heroes in the NFC Championship this past season. With just seconds left in the first half, Miller streaked down the sideline right past the Packers defense before Tom Brady delivered a perfect ball for a 39-yard touchdown.

The score extended the Bucs lead 11 at the half. Tampa Bay held onto beat Green Bay 31-26 to move onto Super Bowl LIV, where the Bucs then went out and beat the Chiefs.

Miller added his first-ever Super Bowl ring to his collection earlier this year. He then added another ring to his hand: a wedding band. The slot receiver got married this off-season.

Take a look.

Make that two rings 💍💍 Congrats to Bucs WR Scotty and Jenna Miller on their wedding (via summersimmonsphoto/IG) pic.twitter.com/ohL9LgK398 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 12, 2021

Congratulations to Scotty and his new wife!

The Bucs, meanwhile, are having a picture-perfect off-season. They went out and re-signed their entire starting lineup from last year’s team. They also just recently added Giovani Bernard to the mix.

Tampa Bay should be right back in the championship mix this upcoming season, as long as Tom Brady stays healthy. The veteran quarterback continues to defy Father Time and play at a high level.

Miller should receive an expanded role this upcoming season. He fits perfectly into what Brady and the Bucs like in the passing game.