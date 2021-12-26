Look: Camille Kostek Has 2-Word Message After Latest Buccaneers Win

On Sunday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced off against divisional opponent Carolina.

The Buccaneers entered as heavy favorites and showed why very early on. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers offense rolled – even without wide receiver Chris Godwin and Mike Evans and running back Leonard Fournette.

Brady relied on wide receiver Antonio Brown, who was making his return from a three-game suspension. Someone who was awfully quiet in the game was star tight end Rob Gronkowski.

He managed just one reception for 23 yards during the game. While he didn’t make a major impact his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, was just happy they got the win.

Following the game, the model took to Instagram with a two-word message: “Bucs win,” she said.

With the win, the Buccaneers clinched the NFC South and kept pace with other teams atop the NFC.

Tom Brady and company are in prime position to make yet another deep playoff run.

Gronk will be a vital part of that success.