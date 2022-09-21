Look: Cole Beasley Got Off To Rough Start With Buccaneers

ORCHARD PARK, NY - JULY 31: Cole Beasley #11 of the Buffalo Bills during training camp at Highmark Stadium on July 31, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Cole Beasley's first practice session with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't get off to an auspicious start.

Tampa Bay Times writer Joey Knight shared video of the veteran wide receiver having trouble handling the first punt he tried to field on Wednesday.

Not a flattering highlight. But, we're still expecting Beasley to be fine with the Bucs.

Additionally, Beasley never even served as a punt returner during his three seasons with the Buffalo Bills. He last returned any kicks in 2018, his seventh and final season as a Dallas Cowboy.

What Beasley will be expected to do is provide Tom Brady with dependability as a slot receiver. The Bucs might be down all three of their top wideouts for this Sunday's game, with Mike Evans being suspended and Chris Godwin and Julio Jones nursing injuries.

Beasley was signed to the team's practice squad today, and is expected to be promoted to the active roster soon, muffed punts and all.