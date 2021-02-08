Look: Dick Vitale Is Loving The Super Bowl So Far

Dick Vitale, a known Tampa Bay Buccaneers superfan, is having a perfect night.

Vitale didn’t just jump on the Bucs’ bandwagon when Tom Brady joined the fold last off-season. He’s been a fan his whole life. So it’s safe to say his nerves were high heading into Sunday night’s game.

Vitale always comes prepared for nerve-wracking games involving his teams. How so? During the NFC Championship, Vitale had some Pepto Bismol by his side to help with stomach pains. No, we’re not kidding. Take a look.

I can’t take it / my stomach is rumbling / Lorraine get me that Pepto Baby. pic.twitter.com/4WEPvPKDSx — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) January 24, 2021

Fortunately for Dick Vitale, it doesn’t look like he’ll need any Pepto Bismol tonight. The Buccaneers are dominating the Chiefs so far, and Vitale is loving every second.

“31-9 baby as @Buccaneers strik for 3 / I had my @Pepto all ready but I am putting it away as I don’t think it will be needed tonight!”

Check out his latest tweet below.

31-9 baby as @Buccaneers strIke for 3 / I had my @Pepto all ready but I am putting it away as I don’t think it will be needed tonight ! pic.twitter.com/sAaaQXTKAf — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) February 8, 2021

No one could’ve predicted such a dominating performance by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We knew Tom Brady would put up plenty of points. It’s what the Bucs defense has done to shut down Patrick Mahomes that’s remarkable.

The Tampa Bay pass-rush and secondary played out of its mind Sunday night. Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill were essentially no-shows, which is unfathomable in a game like the Super Bowl. Vitale doesn’t mind the Chiefs’ poor performance at all, though.

Tampa Bay is en route to winning its first Super Bowl since 2003. The Bucs lead the Chiefs 31-9 early in the fourth quarter.