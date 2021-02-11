Look: Eminem Has A Message For Bucs QB Tom Brady

Tom Brady and Eminem have more in common than you might think. For starters, both are in their 40s and have a lot of fans in the state of Michigan.

On Tuesday, Brady posted a video of himself with his two backup quarterbacks, Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin, celebrating the Bucs’ Super Bowl title during the team’s boat parade. In the background played the intro of “Without Me” by Eminem (“Guess who’s back, back again…).

Eminem saw Brady used his song and shouted out the seven-time Super Bowl champion on Twitter.

“Congrats @Tom Brady,” he tweeted. “They hate us cuz they ain’t us!”

As most of you know by now, Brady very much enjoyed himself at Wednesday’s parade. It was definitely a bit different from the ones he is used to from his days in New England.

Given Brady’s history in the NFL, we wouldn’t be surprised if he’s back out there in Tampa Bay for another parade this time next year.