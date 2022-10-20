Look: Everyone's Making Same Joke About Tom Brady Today

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 09: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks out towards the field during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 09, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Tom Brady is 45 years old and off to a slow start to the season, but don't expect him to step away anytime soon.

Brady was asked on Thursday about any chance of him retiring, and he shut that idea down quickly.

"No retirement in my future," Brady said with a smile.

This simple quote has led to a slew of people making the same jokes about Brady being able to play forever.

"Tom Brady playing til age 70 confirmed," said the official NFL on FOX Twitter account.

"Both Tom Brady and my dad just don’t know when to retire smh," added one Twitter user.

"Mid life crises be like," said another.

"I'll predict Tom Brady retires when he's 50," said Lucy Burdge of Audacy Sports.

Apparently intent on playing for a while longer, Brady will try to bounce back from last week's loss to the Steelers when the Bucs take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.