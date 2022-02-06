Look: Ex-Patriots Quarterback Has Message For Bucs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be hitting the open market for a new quarterback this offseason now that Tom Brady is gone. But while one former Patriots quarterback has said his permanent goodbyes, another has a message for the Bucs.

Taking to Twitter this past week, free agent quarterback Matt Cassel suggested that the Bucs give him a try. He pointed out that he’s not officially retired and has success stepping in for Tom Brady.

“Just putting this out there. @Buccaneers, I’ve never officially retired and did well the last time I stepped in for @TomBrady,” Cassel tweeted.

Cassel famously stepped up in the 2008 season after Brady suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1. He threw for 3,693 yards yards and 21 touchdowns and led the Patriots to an 11-5 record that year.

That season turned was Cassel’s springboard into another decade of NFL action with the Chiefs, Vikings, Bills, Titans and Lions. He made the Pro Bowl with the Chiefs in 2010.

But Matt Cassel wouldn’t exactly be fresh if he were to join the Buccaneers this offseason. He has not stepped foot on an NFL field since 2018.

There’s also the matter of the Buccaneers trending towards starting quarterback Kyle Trask, who they drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Though unlike Cassel, Trask has no NFL playing experience whatsoever.

As funny as it would be for Matt Cassel to come out of nowhere and be Tom Brady’s follow-up act, it just doesn’t seem likely.