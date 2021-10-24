Look: Fan Who Got Tom Brady’s 600th Touchdown Ball Identified

Tom Brady made history in the first half of today’s game against the Chicago Bears, throwing his 600th career touchdown pass – an NFL first. But the fan who initially received the ball from pass catcher Mike Evans was forced to give it back.

Analysts have estimated that the ball would have been worth hundreds of thousands if the fan got a chance to resell it. Naturally, people want to know who missed out on that keeping that lucky ball.

Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times uncovered that Byron Kennedy was the lucky fan. Knight identified Kennedy as a resident at Largo Medical Center and was at the game along with a friend. Both are pretty big Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans as the photo below shows.

Kennedy was apparently reluctant to give it back. Speaking to Knight, Kennedy revealed that Brady asked for the ball and offered to give him a swag bag in exchange.

“I was hesitant to give it back,” Kennedy said. “I knew how much it meant to Tom and I was willing to trade.”

St. Pete High alum Byron Kennedy (13) was given Brady’s 600th TD ball after Mike Evans handed it to him. He gave it back (on Brady’s request). He’s here today with buddy Riley Carvalis. Kennedy’s a resident at Largo Medical Center. Story to come. #Bucs ⁦@StPeteHigh⁩ pic.twitter.com/FpNvtIOLnt — Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) October 24, 2021

Tom Brady has accomplished so much in his NFL career that it must be hard for him to keep track of all the historic footballs in his collection.

Right now Brady is absolutely shredding the Chicago Bears defense, throwing four touchdowns in the first half.

Tom Brady has long since surpassed throwing that 600th touchdown.

While it’s a shame that Byron Kennedy won’t be able to sell that ball for what it’s worth, at least he’ll get a great moment out of it.