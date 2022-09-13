Look: Gisele Admitted 'Concerns' About Tom Brady's Decision

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Much has been made recently about the current state of Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's marriage.

There have been reports that Gisele left the couple's home in Florida because she was unhappy with Brady's decision to unretire. She did not attend the Buccaneers' opening game in Texas over the weekend, but did wish Brady and his team good luck on social media beforehand.

In a recent interview with ELLE, which was released on Tuesday, Gisele admitted "concerns" over her husband continuing to play in the NFL.

They are centered around his health and relationship with their children.

“Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” Gisele said. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

For now, that joy involves the pursuit of a second Super Bowl title with the Bucs and an eighth overall. Tampa Bay won its season opener against the Cowboys on Sunday night, with Brady throwing a touchdown pass in the win.

There have been whispers that this will really be the final season for the legendary quarterback, but we'll have to wait several months to know if that is indeed the case.