Look: Gisele Has Message For Tom Brady Before Kickoff

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Even with all of the ongoing drama surrounding their marriage, Gisele Bundchen had a message for Tom Brady before tonight's game.

Gisele has reportedly left the family's home amid friction over Brady's decision to unretire. She is reportedly not attending the Bucs' Sunday night opener in Dallas.

However, Gisele did wish her husband good luck on Twitter.

"Let’s go @TomBrady! Let’s go Bucs," she tweeted.

This could be the last season opener we ever see Brady play in. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is reportedly going to retire (for real) after the 2022 season as he looks to spend more time with his family.

For now, he's preparing for his first possession of the evening against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

You can watch Bucs-Cowboys on NBC.