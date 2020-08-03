Look: Gisele Sends A Heartwarming Message To Tom Brady

Tom Brady became a 43-year-old starting NFL quarterback today.

The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is celebrating his birthday today. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who signed a two-year, $50 million contract in free agency, is turning 43 yeas old.

Brady, who left New England for Tampa Bay this offseason, is currently preparing for the 2020 NFL regular season. But he’ll likely find some time to celebrate birthday No. 43 with his family.

Gisele Bundchen sent a heartwarming message to her husband on social media on Monday morning.

“Happy birthday love of my life! You are the best dad, the best partner and the best friend. We are so lucky to have you in our lives and we are looking forward to all the adventures ahead. We love you so much!” she wrote on Instagram.

Brady and the Bucs are currently in training camp. Tampa Bay is about a month away from beginning its 2020 regular season.

Bruce Arians’ team is set to enter the 2020 season as a legitimate contender in the NFC. The Bucs are hoping to make a Super Bowl run with Brady behind center.

Tampa Bay is scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against New Orleans. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. E.T. on FOX.